Troy's Sheldon Seymour won the Class "AA" 106 pound championship, Southern Columbia's Gaige Garcia won to the Class "AA" 195 pound championship and the Southern Columbia Tigers won the PIAA State Wrestling Championship. The title is the Tigers' first since 1984, and first ever out-right.
Troy’s Seymour, Southern’s Garcia Win State Title, as Tigers Claim Team Title
