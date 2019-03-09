× Traditional Irish Feast Held in the Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. — People enjoyed an Irish feast on Alder Street in the Electric City.

The Northeastern Detachment Marine Corps League and Museum hosted their annual ham and cabbage dinner.

Organizers say the dinner is a big hit in the community.

“Usually we sell about 120, 150 dinners. It’s a very well known event throughout Lackawanna County. As you can see, the crowd here, it’s very well received in the community,” said Joel Sofranko.

The dinner included ham, cabbage, potatoes and carrots for $10 in Lackawanna County.