The Susquehanna girls basketball team came back from an early 11 point deficit to beat Millville 53-40 in the first round of the PIAA Class "A" State Tournament.
Susquehanna Comes Back Against Millville in Girls State Basketball
-
Millville Soccer Success Sparking Basketball Team
-
Millville vs Northeast Bradford boys basketball
-
Lake-Lehman Girls Top Jersey Shore in Class “AAAA” First Round
-
Marian Catholic vs Holy Cross girls basketball
-
Dunmore vs Constitution girls basketball
-
-
Wyoming Seminary Wins First WVC Boys Tournament Title
-
Nativity BVM vs Weatherly girls basketball
-
Holy Redeemer vs Loyalsock girls basketball
-
Mark Atherton Discusses The Championships In District II And A Shot Clock
-
Jim Thorpe @ North Schuylkill girls basketball
-
-
Loyalsock Senior Maddie Fox
-
Susquehanna Tops Mountain View for Lackawanna League Division IV Title
-
Dunmore Girls Hold Off Holy Redeemer in District Title