Students Put Their Minds to the Test for Annual Competition

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students came together and put their skills to the test in Monroe County.

The annual Odyssey of the Mind competition was held Saturday at Pocono Mountain West High School.

Over 700 students from 37 schools across the area came together for the tournament.

Odyssey of the Mind is an international, creative problem-solving competition.

Students are given a problem at the beginning of the school year and using art and technology they have to prepare an eight-minute performance to solve the problem.

Newswatch 16’s Stacy Lange helped judge the competition.

The winners will head to the state finals in April.

