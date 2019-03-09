× Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade: A Family Tradition

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bagpipes, a rock ‘n’ roll band and men on high wheel bicycles kicked off the 58th annual Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade as it began down Wyoming Avenue.

Thousands filled the sidewalks to celebrate the yearly event in the Electric City.

“It’s really fun. Most of my family’s Irish so you know it’s fun that we have this big celebration for Irish people. It’s fun to come here and celebrate with family,” said Connor Gula of Scranton.

“We usually come here every year and it’s really fun. Well, my favorite part of the parade is the bagpipes because they sound really cool,” said Nora Crambo of Greenfield Township.

For some kids and adults, this year was the first time they were able to come out and enjoy the parade.

“I’ve been dying to come but I never got the chance. Finally, I have a buddy that came with me and we’re experiencing it for the first time,” said Sandy Marsh.

Some folks on the sidelines tell Newswatch 16 coming to the Scranton parade is an annual tradition. Same goes for those marching in the parade but they also tell us it’s an honor.

“Absolutely, I march in the parade every year with my family and my dad and the Irish Cultural Society and my grandpop, James Salmon, was a president back in the day honoring him today,” Sean Salmon said.

“I’ve been doing it for the last 7 years. I’d do it again tomorrow,” said Kevin Walsh.

Colorful floats, baton twirlers and hot rods are just some of the things folks came here to see.

“The mummers, the clowns, the horses, our police officers and all of our firefighters — just to come and see them and honor them,” said Kathleen Koester of Scranton.

“I’m excited to spend time with my family,” Kyle Sheridan said.

“The community gathering, it’s just a party, party, party. I love it” said Marsh.

Dorothy Punzi has been attending the Scranton parade for 50 years and this is the biggest and best one she’s seen yet.

“It’s nice too. a lot of great people out here. A really great parade,” said Punzi.

Now even though the parade day in Scranton has a reputation for getting rowdy, the police chief says there were no major issues.