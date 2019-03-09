The No. 9 Scranton women's basketball team closed on a 15-0 run to beat No. 4 Tufts 44-40 in the NCAA Division III Elite 8 Saturday at the Long Center. With the win, the Lady Royals advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2006 and the 10th time in school history.
Scranton Lady Royals Advance to DIII Final Four
