Scranton Lady Royals Advance to DIII Final Four

Posted 10:40 pm, March 9, 2019, by

The No. 9 Scranton women's basketball team closed on a 15-0 run to beat No. 4 Tufts 44-40 in the NCAA Division III Elite 8 Saturday at the Long Center. With the win, the Lady Royals advance to the Final Four for the first time since 2006 and the 10th time in school history.

