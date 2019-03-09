× Runners Lace Up Before the Parade

SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners laced up for the annual Brian P. Kelly Memorial Run through Scranton.

The two-mile race takes place about an hour before the St. Patrick’s Parade begins.

Runners Newswatch 16 spoke with said it’s a healthy start to the day.

“You gotta always burn off the calories right before you start because come noon the beer and the ham and cabbage start flowing and you put it all right back on again,” said Jimmy Fazio of Scranton.

The race is held each year in memory of former Parade Association President Brian Kelly.