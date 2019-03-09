Queen of Billiards-Ruth McGinnis

In our Hometown History feature, we take a look back at Ruth McGinnis of Honesdale. She was an amazing billiard player, competing in a predominantly male only sport. She was considered the World Womens' Billiard Champion back in the 1930's. Her story is featured in the Smithsonian.
