Police: Man Stabbed Victim Multiple Times Outside Bar in Berwick

Posted 8:08 pm, March 9, 2019

BERWICK, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man they believe is behind a stabbing.

Authorities say the stabbing happened outside JJ’s Bar along West 2nd Street in Berwick just before 11:30 Friday night.

According to police, Bryan Oneill Arriaga-Soto, 24 of Puerto Rico, stabbed a man multiple times after a fight outside the bar.

Arriaga-Soto is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on Arriaga-Soto’s whereabouts is asked to contact police in Berwick.

