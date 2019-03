Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A thrift store in Monroe County helped make prom perfect for girls in the area.

The Eldred Township Community Center Thrift Store held a prom dress sale on Saturday afternoon for those looking for the perfect dress for the big night.

Prom dresses were only $10 at the store in Eldred Township.

Thanks to a raffle 15 people were able to get jewelry, makeup, shoes or even a dress for free.