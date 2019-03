× Leprechaun Loop Celebrates Irish Spirit in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Runners in Bloomsburg got into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

Decked out in their Irish best, runners took part in the Leprechaun Loop Saturday morning in Columbia County.

Awards were given out to best costume and winners of the 5K.

Every runner also got a festive set of beads for completing the race in Bloomsburg.