LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire tore through a home Saturday morning near Danville.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the flames sparked just before 5:30 a.m. at the home along Kelly's Dam Road.

The homeowners were not home at the time.

Officials say a fire marshal has been called in to investigate but the cause might not be found due to the extent of the damage.

The home in Montour County is being considered a total loss.