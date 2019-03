Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire crews were called to a home in Clinton County on Saturday morning to fight flames.

Officials say fire and smoke started pouring from the home along Glenn Road in Allison Township just after 10 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire but crews believe the family's cat died.

Fire officials say a fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire in Clinton County.