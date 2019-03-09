Carve 4 Cancer At Blue Mountain Ski Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER TOWAMENSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Plenty of big smiles and laughs as people made their way down Blue Mountain Ski Resort near Palmerton.

Skiing and snowboarding weren't the only reasons the ski resort was packed. People came out to raise money to carve out cancer.

“To shred blood cancer to help fund the research and help people fight this life-threatening disease that takes so many people's lives every year,” said David Mattson.

“My mom passed away from cancer, so it is near and dear to our heart. So anything we can do to help as well as have fun with the kids,” said Michael Greco.

Brent Evans started "Carve 4 Cancer" in 2012 during his first bout with the disease. Evans died a few years back after his cancer returned. His friends decided to take up his cause and continue the fight.

“It gives patients access to funds for the variety of cost that comes with the treatments, gas for travel cost and overnight stays,” said Josh Frank.

This is the sixth annual Carve 4 Cancer event and organizers say they have raised over $300,000 for blood cancer research.

Earl Stout III tells Newswatch 16 he battled cancer and understands how costly it can be.

“I mean going back to when I was in treatment if it was not for friends and family. I never thought that this would be that big but it is good to have everyone come together,” added Stout.

Having a fun day on the slopes by honoring a friend's memory.