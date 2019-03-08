× Wilkes-Barre Prepping for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre is getting in the St. Patrick’s day spirit.

The road is sporting a green line for the city’s parade.

Paradegoers are ready for the celebration.

“I’m down for it. Yes. Not to mention, my birthday is around the corner. A couple days after. I’m a March baby. I’m here for the parade,” said James Carrier of Wilkes-Barre.

This is the 39th year for the Wilkes-Barre parade. It begins on South Main Street at South Street and then makes its way to Public Square where it will end.

The city`s special events coordinator says there were more than 100 participant applications.

“I’ve only been doing it three years and that’s the most I’ve ever had, so I’m very excited about that,” said Patty Hughes.

Business owners in downtown Wilkes-Barre say the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is always a busy time for them. This year, they’re hoping the weather cooperates.

“Usually, we’re closed. We hope to be open on Sunday if the weather cooperates,” said Dominic Buonsante, owner of Dino’s Pizza.

“Maybe some sales that day. The bars probably make out better than anyone, but the restaurants do alright, too,” said Hughes.

Dominic Buonsante owns Dino’s Pizza on South Main. He’s worried about the rain that’s in the forecast.

“I’m hoping the weather will change and there will be maybe a shower here or there, but I look forward to it every year,” said Buonsante.

Paradegoers say rain or shine they’ll be out enjoying the parade on Sunday.

“I love it when the community comes together and a parade that’s what it shows. When I was a little kid growing up, that’s what I wanted. I wanted the parade,” said Carrier.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be limited on-street parking during the event so be sure to get here early to find a spot.