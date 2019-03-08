Shooting Investigation in Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- State police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning in Pottsville.

State police confirm a police officer is the one who pulled the trigger here on Mahantongo Street.

Authorities haven't said who was hit or how they're doing, but that the man was flown to a hospital in Allentown.

Investigators say officers from Pottsville and Minersville were called here early Friday morning, along with state troopers, but haven't said why.

Right now, they're still looking into exactly why at least one of those officers fired.

Neighbors were shocked to see the heavy police presence.

"Somebody heard there was an active shooting. I didn't think anything of it you know because it's uncommon here in Pottsville. [It's] A very quiet neighborhood at this hour in the morning. But it's strange to hear something like this going on," said Chris Figueiredo of Pottsville. "Shocked, I am shocked. I was very shocked to see it. As I said, it's a very quiet neighborhood."

Authorities are asking people to stay away from this part of Pottsville. Mahantongo Street is closed from Third Street through Seventh Street.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

