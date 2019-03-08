× PennDOT: Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway Work to Cost More, Take Longer

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — Work on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway is going to cost more and take longer to be finished than expected.

The cost of the project has increased significantly, now at a staggering $856 million.

Newswatch 16 spoke with PennDOT’s Matt Beck who says the project will be completed by 2027.

The northern part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway is still set to be open in 2022.

PennDOT has recently received environmental clearance from the Federal Highway Administration for the realignment of nearly two miles of the project to avoid two existing fly ash waste basins in the Shamokin Dam area.