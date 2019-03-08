× New and Old Parade Day Traditions in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Irish flag is hoisted at Scranton City Hall each year as a way to usher in a St. Patrick’s Parade weekend in the city.

The lines go down. The city’s DPW paints the parade route green ahead of the big day.

While there is still all the expected St. Patrick’s tradition, there are some businesses and organizations starting new traditions this parade weekend.

The city of Scranton will unveil a newly revamped showmobile. The portable stage used at many events was in desperate need of repairs. It now has a new look, a new floor and new LED lights.

The city aimed to have it ready for the big weekend ahead.

“Perfect time, it’s for the Irish, why not bring it out on Parade Day tomorrow, so it’s going to be a good show,” said Brian Fallon, Scranton Parks Director.

The Anthracite Heritage Museum is doing something new, too. They’re preparing to host a pre-parade party Friday night. It’s a fundraiser for the museum about our region’s coal mining history.

“The parade is such an iconic part of the culture, and the history and the traditions in this region and we wanted to be a part of that and maybe offer some people a little bit of early celebration for the event, before the big day tomorrow,” said Bode Morin.

Ale Mary’s on Franklin Avenue is starting a new tradition by opting out of the parade entirely. It’s among a few bars that will not open for the parade.

Ale Mary’s has a ‘hangover brunch’ planned for Sunday.

“Every other year we were open on Parade Day but it was always hectic, super busy and the place was a mess so we had to close on Sunday. So, we thought we’d switch it around this year and open up on Sunday, do the brunch, there’s no cover, there’s live bands, I think it’s a better option for people for the next day,” said Lexi McGivern of Ale Mary’s.

The Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade winds through the downtown ending in front of Scranton City Hall. Everything steps off Saturday at 11:45 a.m.