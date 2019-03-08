× Music Go Round Returns to Wilkes-Barre Township

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A music store damaged by a tornado last spring in Luzerne County is now officially back open for business.

Lots of music lovers came out for the grand re-opening of Music Go Round in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The store was on Mundy Street when an EF2 tornado tore through back in June.

Nearly nine months later, the store is once again making music but this time at a new location in the Triangle Plaza on Kidder Street.