Man Charged with Raping Two Teenage Girls in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, Pa. — Police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted two teenage girls in Luzerne County.

Kingston police say Matthew Mantik, 27, of Shavertown, assaulted the victims several times since 2017.

Court papers say the girls were 13 and 17 years old.

Mantik is locked up in the Luzerne County jail facing a slew of charges including rape, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, and more.

