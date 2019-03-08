× Inaugural ‘Irish Fest’ in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Irish Eyes will keep smiling in downtown Jim Thorpe.

Members of Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency will host the borough’s first ever “Irish Fest” this weekend.

“It should be pretty fun. They replaced the parade with it, but we will see,” said Patrick Spillman, Jim Thorpe.

Aki Susko is an organizer of “Irish Fest.”

She says when it was announced that the annual Carbon Saint Patrick’s Parade would no longer paint the downtown green, the tourism agency decided to do something about it.

“People have been coming to Jim Thorpe for years to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and although we will miss the parade, Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency has found a way to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day,” said Aki Susko, Irish Fest organizer.

Bagpipes are just some of the musical entertainment planned for the weekend.

“The town will be filled with music and Irish themed events. Lots of fun for the whole family,” said Susko.

People coming to “Irish Fest” can also buy a ‘Pot-of-Gold Passport’. It unlocks some special discounts at businesses downtown. You’ll also get a free “Irish Fest” t-shirt.

Wear It Again Boutique on Broadway is one place where you’ll find some discounts.

The owner is excited to see how the festival turns out.

“I think the local chamber and local businesses have really come together and I think it’s offering something different,” said Tami Davenport, Wear It Again Boutique.

If you can’t make it to the festival this weekend, don’t worry, because “Irish Fest” will also take place next weekend in Jim Thorpe.

For a list of events and other information, click here.