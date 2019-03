Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Flames scorched a vacant house early Friday morning in Luzerne County.

Firefighters were called to that place on John Street in Pittston just after 2 a.m.

Officials say no one lived there but there was power going to that place.

The chief doesn't believe its suspicious.

A fire inspector has been called in to pinpoint what sparked the flames in Luzerne County.