District Attorney: Claim Your Clothing at Spotless Cleaners

Posted 10:29 am, March 8, 2019, by

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County District Attorney says customers of the now-defunct Spotless Cleaners will have two opportunities to get their clothing back.

Customers can pick up their clothing on March 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Moosic Street location and March 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the location in Dunmore along South Blakely Street.

Officials say all unclaimed items will be at both stores.

Customers will need dry cleaning receipts in order to claim their clothing in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.