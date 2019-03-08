× District Attorney: Claim Your Clothing at Spotless Cleaners

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County District Attorney says customers of the now-defunct Spotless Cleaners will have two opportunities to get their clothing back.

Customers can pick up their clothing on March 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Moosic Street location and March 15 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the location in Dunmore along South Blakely Street.

Officials say all unclaimed items will be at both stores.

Customers will need dry cleaning receipts in order to claim their clothing in Lackawanna County.