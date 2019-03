× Crash Slows Traffic in Schuylkill County

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Traffic in part of Schuylkill County was slow moving on Friday following a crash.

The crash happened along PA-61 in the southbound lane.

A viewer tells Newswatch 16 an SUV ran a red light and struck a car that was turning from Mt. Carbon Arch Road.

Mt. Carbon Arch Road was closed for about two hours while the crash was cleaned up.

No word on any injuries following the crash in Schuylkill County.