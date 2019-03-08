Catholic School in Berwick Set to Close Will Remain Open

Posted 9:40 am, March 8, 2019

BERWICK, Pa. — The Diocese of Harrisburg announced Friday that a Catholic school expected to close in Columbia County will remain open.

Holy Family Consolidated School in Berwick will remain open and receive $75,000 a year for the next five years for updates to the school.

According to the dioceses, school alumni have already donated $250,000 to the fund to update the school.

A plan is also reportedly in place to increase enrollment numbers at the school in Columbia County.

