Woman Taken to Hospital in Lackawanna County After Workplace Accident

March 7, 2019

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was taken to the hospital in Lackawanna County after a workplace accident.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 a middle-aged woman got her arm caught in a folding machine at the Times-Tribune Printing Plant in Scott Township.

Crews worked for a while to free the woman’s arm but ultimately had to take the machine apart to free her.

Officials say she was taken to the hospital but the extent of her injury is unknown after the accident in Lackawanna County.

