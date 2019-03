Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman escaped through a window to flee flames at her home near Forest City.

The flames broke out just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the home along Wood Street in Fell Township.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be electrical but a fire marshal is investigating to pinpoint a case in Lackawanna County.