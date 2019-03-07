Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include suggestions for those accused of child abuse and even more reaction to the roundabouts in across the area.
Talkback 16: Child Abuse Crimes, More About Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse, Corrections Officer Acquitted
-
Talkback 16: Roundabout Complaints
-
Talkback 16: Roundabouts, Vandalized Menorah, Christmas Trees
-
Talkback 16: Oscars Drama, Kurt Aaron Fan Club
-
Talkback 16: Cohen’s Testimony
-
-
Talkback 16: Animal Abuse, Welcome Sign, Federal Workers During Shutdown
-
Talkback 16: Deep Freeze, Cops Facing Sexual Assault Charges
-
Talkback 16: State of the Union, Twins
-
Talkback: Lookback 2018 News
-
Talkback 16: PETA, Mike Stevens, and Lack of Talkback
-
-
Talkback 16: Tolls, Border Security, and Stricter DUI Laws
-
Talkback 16: Weekend Snowstorm
-
Talkback 16: Backyard Train, Catholic Church Sex Scandal