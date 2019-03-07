Retired Dunmore Firefighters Accused of Accepting More Than $300,000 in Extra Pension Payments

Posted 3:02 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03PM, March 7, 2019

DUNMORE, Pa. — Two firefighters retired on disability pensions are being sued in Lackawanna County.

Dunmore Borough and its pension board say the former firefighters continued to collect thousands after their compensation was supposed to end.

Officials say an apparent oversight allowed Joseph Riccardo and John Sardo to receive extra money for nearly 17 years and never told anyone.

Riccardo reportedly collected over $230,000 extra and Sardo pocketed just over $64,000.

1 Comment

  jsrant

    So who's the dumb a** who allowed them to keep being paid. It should be your responsibility to stop the payments not them. If kept on getting checks in the mail monthly I wouldn't question it. They have every right to keep it.

