Retired Dunmore Firefighters Accused of Accepting More Than $300,000 in Extra Pension Payments

DUNMORE, Pa. — Two firefighters retired on disability pensions are being sued in Lackawanna County.

Dunmore Borough and its pension board say the former firefighters continued to collect thousands after their compensation was supposed to end.

Officials say an apparent oversight allowed Joseph Riccardo and John Sardo to receive extra money for nearly 17 years and never told anyone.

Riccardo reportedly collected over $230,000 extra and Sardo pocketed just over $64,000.