Monroe County Man Charged in Lancaster County Murder

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An accused killer from Monroe County is facing homicide charges in Lancaster County.

Investigators believe the victim ended a relationship with Matthew Vanzandt shortly before the alleged attack.

Police were called to a townhouse near Lancaster early Wednesday morning when a neighbor heard screaming but no one answered the door.

Vanzandt, who's from Stroudsburg, showed up at a hospital in Allentown about three hours later.

Authorities say he was covered in blood and had a knife.

The district attorney says he admitted to killing his boyfriend.

A neighbor let police into the garage at the townhouse.

Officials say they found the victim in a bedroom stabbed and slashed a number of times.

Neighbors call it unsettling.

"It's shocking cause you don't really expect that around this neighborhood. Good people here," said neighbor Jake Vadell. "Just to know that could be a couple hundred feet from where you live this behavior could be happening, and someone just died, is killed, messed up."

Vanzandt does face homicide charges for that death in Lancaster County.