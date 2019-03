× Guilty Plea in Murder of Homeless Man

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The suspect in the murder of a homeless man pleaded guilty Thursday in Luzerne County.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney, Daniel Holtslander of Wilkes-Barre pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. He was immediately sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Holtslander admitted stabbing Kurt Swan in August 2016. Swan’s body was found in a wooded area behind a shopping center in Edwardsville.