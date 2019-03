Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A bridge in Wilkes-Barre will be closed for repairs.

Officials say the Waller Street Bridge over Solomon Creek will be closed beginning on Thursday.

Waller Street will be open to traffic on either side of the bridge while repairs take place.

City officials say Brook Street from Vulcan Street to Waller Street will also be closed.

The repair work is expected to last about two weeks in Luzerne County.