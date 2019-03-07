Arrangements Set for Businessman Murdered in New Orleans

Posted 11:10 pm, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09PM, March 7, 2019

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Funeral arrangements are set for a well-known businessman from Schuylkill County who was killed in New Orleans.

The visitation for friends and family of Patrick Murphy is set for 9:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Church in Pottsville. A funeral mass follows at noon.

Murphy owned Murphy Jewelers in Pottsville.

A woman, Megan Hall, faces murder charges after Murphy was found dead in a hotel room in New Orleans last week.

