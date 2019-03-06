Watch Game Commission’s Live Stream of Black Bear Den

Posted 6:40 pm, March 6, 2019, by , Updated at 03:32PM, March 6, 2019

Nature lovers who enjoy live video of Pennsylvania’s wildlife have something new to watch.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission launched a new live stream this week showing the inside of a black bear den in the Poconos.

The Game Commission has not said specifically where the bear den is located, only that it is under a “residential deck” in Monroe County.

As of now, officials know there is at least one cub but said there may be more.

You can check out the black bear live stream via the Game Commission’s website.

