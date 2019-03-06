This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout Stocking and Taxidermy Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to two lakes in Luzerne County for the very first trout stockings of 2019. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is busy getting ready for the opening days of the trout season. Plus, we'll head to Butler's Taxidermy for some tips you can use in the field this spring if you plan on getting your trophy trout mounted. We've got all that and more, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.