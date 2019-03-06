Sunbury Man Charged with Indecent Assault on 6-Year-Old Girl

Posted 3:08 pm, March 6, 2019, by

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man from Sunbury is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted and took videos of a 6-year-old girl.

Christopher Suarez, 32, of Sunbury, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and other related charges.

Suarez admitted to multiple sexual encounters with the child beginning back in September. During those encounters, he said he recorded videos of the assault.

Suarez also admitted to sending the videos to other men.

He is locked up on charges of aggravated indecent assault, and other related charges in Northumberland County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.