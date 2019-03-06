× Sunbury Man Charged with Indecent Assault on 6-Year-Old Girl

SUNBURY, Pa. — A man from Sunbury is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted and took videos of a 6-year-old girl.

Christopher Suarez, 32, of Sunbury, is charged with aggravated indecent assault and other related charges.

Suarez admitted to multiple sexual encounters with the child beginning back in September. During those encounters, he said he recorded videos of the assault.

Suarez also admitted to sending the videos to other men.

He is locked up on charges of aggravated indecent assault, and other related charges in Northumberland County.