Quinn Rollman’s Quest For A Gold Medal At State Diving March 14th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crisp and Clean!

That's what senior Shamokin diver Quinn Rollman hopes to achieve each time he hits the water.

The record holder in District IV-Rollman has been to states before and understands the pressure competing for gold.

"This meet is the biggest meet of my life coming up, and all the hard work that I put forth is going to be all on the line March 14th. And all I can say is I put forth my best effort and I'm not going to go down without a fight," said Quinn.

Well on Quinn's 2nd dive at states last year he clipped the board with his ankle costing him precious points. He would move on to compete in the finals and finish 2nd in the state, but those precious points cost him a state title.

"It was very frustrating at the beginning but I kind of just threw it out of the back of my head, and had to keep going and fought through the rest, and almost came out with the gold but fell just a little but short," again said Quinn.

"How close we were at states last season. The determination to just really get through it, and finish the job this year has been there from day one.

He's just been laser focused and really taking ownership of his own performance and figuring out what he needs and picking up on all that," said Pat McDevitt.

Diving for the Indians has always been a family affair

"We'll my sister was a diver for all four years in high-school and succeeded, and holds the school record. And ever since watching her and coming to the meets and everything else it's something that I just wanted to do and I can out and pursued it," added Quinn.

March and April are big months for Quinn. Besides diving at the State meet-baseball has started where Quinn is the lead-off hitter for Shamokin, and college acceptance letters are coming. He's been accepted to Penn State. He's waiting to see on Bucknell. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Northumberland County.