New Market Opens in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Pa. — After weeks of hearing about a farmers market opening in Lewisburg, Sandra George made sure to stop by Davy’s Fresh Market on opening day. She wasn’t disappointed.

“I was waiting for it to open because I thought it would be something great. It just seems like they have everything, and everything is fresh,” George said.

Davy Wengerd grew up around farmers markets and is excited to bring one to Lewisburg.

“It’s really busy. Everyone is really excited, and I think it’s going to do well,” Wengerd said.

Wengerd is adamant. This is not a grocery store, it’s a fresh market that includes baked goods made in-house.

“Everything is fresh, everything is perishable. It’s a full line of fresh fruits and vegetables, deli meats, fresh meats,” Wengerd said.

“They have fresh-baked goods and that’s what I’m always after,” Jim DeDay said.

Jim and Karen DeDay live near the new market and are excited.

“Well we run all the way over to the other side of Middleburg to a store like this that has baked goods and fresh produce, so I think we need one close,” Karen DeDay said.

“It’s going to be a wonderful place. A lot of fresh produce. It looks wonderful,” Jim DeDay said.

In about two weeks, the greenhouse will open, and the market will also sell fresh flowers and plants.

“We will have annuals, perennials, we will have a garden center, shrubbery,” Wengerd said.

The market is open Tuesday through Saturday on Airport Road in Lewisburg.