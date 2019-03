Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The love of books continues here at The News Station.

Newswatch 16's Kerry Brazen read to students in Mrs. Schmidt's kindergarten class at McNichols Plaza Elementary School in Scranton.

In this story Read Across America

She read the Dr. Seuss classic "Green Eggs and Ham," and the students even ate green eggs and ham for breakfast.

That Read Across America event was rescheduled due to snowy weather last week in Scranton.