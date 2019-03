× Husband, Wife Sentenced for Assaulting Young Girl in Luzerne County

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A husband and wife are both headed to prison for assaulting a young girl in Luzerne County.

A judge sentenced Clyde Solt to as long as 21 years behind bars on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old from Freeland admitted back in November to sexually abusing the child starting in 2012.

Solt’s wife, Christina, knew about the abuse but didn’t do anything.

She’ll spend nearly two years locked up in Luzerne County.