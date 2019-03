MONTROSE, Pa. — A former police officer in Susquehanna County pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to giving alcohol to three teenage girls.

Joshua Diddick was arrested last fall and charged with corruption of minors.

State police say Diddick bought the teenagers alcohol last year while serving an officer for Hop Bottom. Troopers say Diddick also failed to report that one of those teenagers was in a sexual relationship with an adult man in Susquehanna County.