Fire Destroys Commercial Garage in Wayne County

Posted 5:46 am, March 6, 2019

LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Flames ripped through a commercial garage destroying several vehicles in Wayne County.

Bill Pykus and Sons Excavating caught fire shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday and firefighters are still battling the flames. The big concern is getting water up a hill and the icy road conditions.

No one was inside at the time.

However, the garage appears to be a total loss.

Twelve vehicles were inside at the time of blaze including four plow trucks that PennDOT has contracted out. All of them were destroyed.

Firefighters are keeping an eye on two fuel tankers inside that did not catch fire.

There is no word yet as to what caused the fire.

