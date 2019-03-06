Drive-thru Ash Wednesday in the Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — While some attended early services on Ash Wednesday to receive ashes on their foreheads as a symbol of mortality, others, opted for a more convenient method.

Zion United Lutheran Church near Brodheadsville held a drive-thru for ashes between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for those unable to attend services because of their work and family schedules.

“We do have a service tonight at 7:30 but with the world being the way it is these days, we thought this was a good outreach for those folks. if you can’t get to a service, this is at least a way to take a moment to observe the solemnity of the day,” said Pastor Ann.

Another drive-thru is scheduled from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the church in Monroe County.

Ash Wednesday the start of the season of Lent for Christians.

 

