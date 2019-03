Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Expect delays on part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County Thursday.

PennDOT says I-81 north near the Nuangola exit will be down to one lane as crews fix a hole that opened on a bridge before the exit.

PennDOT says the repairs will begin around 8 a.m. and are scheduled to wrap up by 3 p.m.