Trial in 2015 Schuylkill County Homicide Begins

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The trial for one of two men accused of homicide started Tuesday morning in Schuylkill County.

Joshua Lukach is charged with first-degree murder and robbery for the stabbing death of John Brock.

Police say Lukach and Shavinskin Thomas killed Brock in 2015 at his home in Pottsville while they were trying to steal his money.

Thomas pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in 2017 and agreed to testify against Lukach as part of his plea agreement.

