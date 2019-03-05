× ‘Taste of the Poconos’ Looking to Line Up Restaurants

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In many places, “Restaurant Week” is a seven-day event where businesses in the same city, borough, or township get together to offer different food specials.

But in the Poconos, the visitors bureau wants to take that “Restaurant Week” and turn it into a “Restaurant Month” and include every county in the Pocono Mountains.

“So, we are really excited to be in partnership with all the chambers in the Pocono Mountains, in Carbon, Monroe, Wayne, and Pike counties to present a “Taste of the Poconos,” said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

“Taste of the Poconos” is scheduled to take place this spring.

Chris Barrett is the president and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and says the event will allow participating restaurants to offer signature dishes, specials, and more.

It will also give guests enough time to try more than just one place.

“Because the Pocono Mountains is so big and there are so many different choices, why just do it for only one week? It will give folks time to visit each of those individual counties, cities, and towns within those counties and have that great experience,” said Barrett.

A lot of restaurant owners are showing interest, and a couple are even jumping on board, like Berrelli’s at Camelback Mountain Resort.

“We are definitely excited to be part of this. I think it will be a fun time for a lot of people to get a real taste of the Poconos,” said Erin Caplin, Camelback Mountain Resort.

Berrelli’s is a family-style Italian restaurant. Marketing Manager Erin Caplin says the chef is working to unveil his menu options soon.

“We really want to offer something that is flavorful that we do all the time, but at the same time we want to add a touch and surprise that you expect with Italian flavors,” said Caplin.

If you would like to register your restaurant with “Taste of the Poconos,” click here.