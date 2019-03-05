Student Accused of Grabbing Classmates on School Bus

Posted 5:47 pm, March 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:48PM, March 5, 2019

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A student from Luzerne County has been charged with indecent assault after police say he inappropriately touched fellow students on a school bus.

Raymond Vasquez, 18, of Hanover Township, is the student who has been accused of inappropriately touching three of his classmates.

According to court paperwork, some of the incidents happened on a vo-tech bus back in November of last year.

The paperwork says Vasquez would grab the students' chests and their bottoms.

The school's administration reported Vasquez to police after the alleged victims came forward.

According to police, Vasquez asked one of the victims to lie about what happened and made comments about having a knife.

He was charged last month and was released without having to post bail.

We contacted the school district to see if Vasquez was still a student at Hanover area. We have not gotten a response back yet.

