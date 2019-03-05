Still More Celebrations of ‘Read Across America’

Posted 12:19 pm, March 5, 2019, by

Several Newswatch 16 members went back to school on Tuesday as celebrations of Read Across America continue.

Some celebrations got rescheduled because of snow last week.

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize was the guest reader at Sunbury Christian Academy near Sunbury. She read "Happy Birthday to You," "The Greedy Triangle," and "All You Ever Need," to preschool through sixth grade students at the school in Northumberland County.

In this story

Newswatch 16's Cassie Semyon read to all 500 students at Riverside Elementary School East in Moosic, Lackawanna County. She read "Wolf" and "Edward the Emu" before students had a chance to interview her about what it's like to be a reporter at Newswatch 16.

Newswatch 16 morning anchor Tom Williams finished making the rounds, returning to his alma mater Dana Street Elementary in Forty Fort. Tom read "Dragon's Night' to second graders in Miss Foulkrod’s class.

Tom also talked to kids about working in television, the importance of reading, and about when he attended classes at the elementary school back in the middle ages.

