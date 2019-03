Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can get your hands some very rare scotch if you've got some cash.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding its first-ever Rare Vintage and Specialty Product Auction auction for the two rare bottles.

One is a The Macallan 1949 Single Malt while the other is a Macallan 1989 Single Malt.

The bottles will be auctioned online.

The starting bid for the 70-year-old bottle is $25,000

The 1989 bottle is $9,000.

