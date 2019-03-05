× School Providing Food for Families in Need

DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Every week, high school students in Susquehanna County are making sure elementary school students don’t go hungry.

It’s an assembly line that works week in and week out to feed fellow students in the Elk Lake School District. High school kids pack more than 100 bags for elementary students with food for the weekend.

“It’s nice to know those kids are getting the food they need,” said sophomore Emily Moore.

It’s called the Backpack Weekend Food Program and for several months now, these students have been making sure elementary students on free or reduced lunches get these bags filled with food.

“For me, it feels exhilarating because I’m giving my time to a really, really, really good cause,” said senior Madison Sickler.

Sickler and her fellow students with FBLA chapter and Skills USA make this program a reality, and along the way, learn an important lesson about giving back to others.

“It was an eye-opener to the awareness that we have a lot of hungry children out there. I don’t think they’ve realized it until they started doing this,” said teacher Lisa Smith.

The weekend backpack program for students at Elk Lake Elementary School is possible because those students make such an effort and use donations from the community, including from the Weinberg Family Food Bank which then goes home with those students every weekend.

“Any little bit helps, and this is a little bit that can tie Friday to Monday where parents don’t have to worry where the next meal comes from,” said Elk Lake Elementary Principal Marc Weisgold.

“Just knowing you can see those children with those bags makes me happy just knowing they have food for the weekend,” said sophomore Kaliey Taylor.